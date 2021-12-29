PM Modi to release 10th installment of PM-KISAN on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday release the tenth installment of financial benefit to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.



"This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families," a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.



The PM-KISAN scheme was started in December 2018. Under the scheme, an income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments is provided to all land holding farmer families. The funds are transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Under the scheme, over Rs 1.6 lakh crore have been transferred to farmer families so far.



The prime minister will transfer the amount during a programme through video conferencing. He will also release equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers, the release said.



"Prime Minister will interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation," it added.



Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present during the event.



