PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for expansion of 2 Pandharpur highways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) via video conferencing on Monday.

The development is designed to facilitate pilgrims' journey to Pandharpur, a town associated with Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshawar.

Dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' (palanquin) will be constructed on either side of these national highways, providing hassle free and safe passage to devotees, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale-Bondale will be four-laned at estimated costs of more than Rs 6690 crore and about Rs 4400 crore respectively, it said.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation more than 223 km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over Rs 1180 crore at different national highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur.

These projects include construction done on Mhaswad - Piliv - Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi - Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur - Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A, and Pandharpur - Mangalwedha - Umadi section of NH 561A.

