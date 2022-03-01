Prices of commercial LPG cylinders go up by Rs 105 in Delhi; check latest rates here

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 105 in Delhi and Rs 108 in Kolkata. Price of 5kg commercial LPG cylinders have also been raised by Rs 27. New rates are effective from today.



With this increase in prices, a 19kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,012 in Delhi and Rs 2,095 in Kolkata respectively from March 1. There has been no change in the rates of domestic cylinders, news agency ANI reported.

OMCs have slashed the prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder price by Rs 91.50 on February 1. Post this hike, a 19kg commercial cylinder cost Rs 1,907 in Delhi; Rs 1,987 in Kolkata; Rs 1,857 in Mumbai; and Rs 2,040 in Chennai. States and union territories revise the rates for LPG cylinders on a monthly basis.



Meanwhile, payment of gas subsidy by state-run oil marketing companies has dropped to Rs 2,706 crore for the first nine months of FY22 from Rs 37,585 in FY19, as per the reply to an RTI query by Nagpur resident Abhay Kolarkar.



The reply further revealed that the subsidy burden on the government has reduced since it kept on increasing the retail prices of LPG which is used by over 39 crore homes for cooking even as global oil and gas prices declined.



Kolarkar explained that the price of a cylinder has increased by around 100 per cent in the last five years and the government has reduced the subsidy on gas. He further said at present, the cost of a cylinder is around Rs 900 but subsidy paid is only Rs 40.10.



He also sought immediate restoration of subsidies as a percentage of the total cost to help lessen the burden on the common man.



