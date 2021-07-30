Q1 fiscal deficit narrows to Rs 2.74 lakh cr as tax receipts increase

India's federal fiscal deficit for the April-June quarter narrowed to 2.74 trillion rupees ($36.83 billion), down more than 58% from the same period in the previous fiscal year, government data released on Friday showed, amid a pick up in tax receipts.

The fiscal deficit during the same period had widened to 6.62 trillion rupees last year, after a fall in tax receipts due to pandemic lockdown that led to the worst recession in seven decades.

Net tax receipts in the first three months to end-June rose to 4.13 trillion rupees ($55.51 billion), from 1.35 trillion rupees during the same period in the previous fiscal year, while government spending marginally rose to 8.21 billion rupees, from 8.16 trillion rupees, the data showed.

Also Read: India's GDP to grow in double digits in Q1: ICRA