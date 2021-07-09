Railways staff now to work in two shifts, orders new minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Newly appointed Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered officials and staffers in his ministry to work in two shifts-first shift will start from 7am and end at 4pm and the second shift will start from 3pm and end at 12am midnight.

This order, issued by Ministry of Railways ADG PR DJ Narain, is applicable for officials and staffers in the MR cell or the ministers' office only. "It's for officers in MR cell only is written in the note and it means-"Miles to go before we sleep…!" So much is to be done and every minute counts for the Railways on a mission mode. MR cell means minister's office, not private, Railway staff," the order read.

Also read: Ashwini Vaishnaw: Wharton, IIT-Kanpur alum, Odisha MP and now in charge of IT ministry

After taking charge, the first-time minister said he will work to make PM Modi's vision a reality and Railways constitutes a large part of that vision. "PM Modi's vision for railways is to transform the lives of the people, that everyone- common man, farmers, the poor gets the benefit of the railway. I will work for that vision," Vaishnaw was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Vaishnaw has an MBA from Wharton School, Pennsylvania University and an MTech from IIT Kanpur. The IIT Kanpur alumnus has replaced Piyush Goyal for the Railways ministry and Ravi Shankar Prasad for the IT ministry.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs