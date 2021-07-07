Cabinet reshuffle: 43 leaders to take oath as ministers; check out complete list

43 leaders will take oath as ministers on Wednesday evening as part of the first Cabinet expansion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second term.
The Cabinet expansion and reshuffle is to take place at 6 pm on Wednesday.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Pashupati Kumar Paras and Meenakshi Lekhi are among those who will take oath today, news agency ANI tweeted.
Naryan Rane from Maharashtra, who switched from Congress to BJP, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur are among those who will take the oath today.
Besides, BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, G Kishan Reddy will also take oath. Among the new faces, New Delhi MP Lekhi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobha Karandlaje, Ajay Bhatt, BJP Tamil Nadu President L Murugan will take oath as ministers.
Earlier today, PM Modi met the ministerial probables at his residence. About 11 sitting Union Ministers, including Harsh Vardhan, Sadananda Gowda and Ramesh Pokhriyal, resigned today ahead of the Cabinet expansion.
Also read: PM Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: 43 leaders to take oath today
Also read: Only 4 workdays a week! This country's citizens are super happy
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today