RBI authorises RBL Bank to collect direct taxes

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorised RBL Bank to collect direct taxes on behalf of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The bank will provide online and offline platforms to its customers to pay taxes.



The decision was based on the recommendation from the Controller General of Accounts, Ministry of Finance.



"We are pleased to be entrusted with this important mandate, which will help us enhance our bouquet of services and open up multiple convenient channels for our customers to pay taxes," said Parool Seth, Head, Financial Institutions and Government Banking, RBL Bank.



After technical integration, RBL Bank's corporate and individual customers will be able to pay their direct taxes through RBL Bank's mobile banking or net banking platforms and the branch banking network, the bank said in a statement.



"This move will certainly be a step forward in reinforcing our customer-centric approach. We look forward to working closely with the GoI and the RBI for the smooth deployment of this facility and offering a wide range of services that redefine banking journeys based on our technical and digital capabilities," added Seth.