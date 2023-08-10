RBI MPC meeting August 2023 LIVE updates: Incremental CRR to affect liquidity by around Rs 1 lakh crore, says Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC latest updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said in the post-monetary policy press conference that incremental CRR for scheduled commercial banks is likely to affect liquidity by slightly more than Rs 1 lakh crore. Das added that the incremental CRR for banks is a temporary measure and will be reviewed on September 8.

Earlier in the day, he announced several measures to boost UPI payments. These included raising the transaction limit on UPI lite from Rs 200 to Rs 500. Das also said that offline payments via UPI will to be introduced soon and that conversational payments will be enabled on the platform.

Earlier in his statement, Das said that the repo rate has been kept unchanged at 6.50 per cent. He added the central bank has also kept the withdrawal of accommodation stance unchanged. Real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.5 per cent, with Q1 at 8 per cent, Q2 at 6.5 per cent, Q3 at 6 per cent, and Q4 at 5.7 per cent, Das noted.

Das said that the central bank pegged the CPI inflation for 2023-24 at 5.4 per cent if monsoon remained normal. He added that CPI inflation for Q2 of 2023-24 is projected at 6.2 per cent, Q3 at 5.7 per cent, and Q4 at 5.2 per cent. He also projected the CPI inflation for Q1 of 2024-25 at 5.2 per cent. He further said that India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals have led to strong growth.

Commenting on inflation trends, he said that a spike in tomato prices and rise in cereal, pulses contributed to inflation. He also noted that vegetable prices may see significant correction.

Das further noted that India is contributing around 15 per cent to the global growth, while adding banks remain the healthiest in over a decade. This month, the RBI policy meeting was conducted from August 8-10.