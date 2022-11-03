RBI MPC Meeting Live Updates: Inflation primary agenda of off-cycle meeting

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee is held under Section 45ZN of the RBI Act amid rising inflation levels. This section focuses on failure to bring inflation within target. According to RBI, the failure to meet inflation targets is either overshooting or undershooting the upper and lower tolerance bands. In this off-cycle meeting, the Reserve Bank of India will draft a report on bringing inflation within target levels and also on reasons behind failure to achieve it.

This report will focus on the reasons behind failure to achieve inflation target, remedial actions proposed and estimated time-period of achieving inflation target. The central bank will not share the details of the report immediately.

While CPI inflation hovered around 6 per cent in the first 9 months of 2022, CPI inflation stood at 7.4 per cent in September. (Read more)