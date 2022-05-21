Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rises to 6.44%, 6.67% in Apr

The Ministry of Labour and Employment announced on Saturday that retail inflation for agricultural and rural labourers rose marginally to 6.44% & 6.67% cent in April 2022.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for agricultural and rural Labourers increased by 10 points each to stand at 1108 and 1119 points respectively for the month of April.

"Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.44% & 6.67% in April, 2022 compared to 6.09% & 6.33% respectively in March, 2022 and 2.66% and 2.94% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year." wrote Ministry of Labour & Employment in an official statement.

The ministry stated that the major contribution towards the rise in consumer price index (CPI) based inflation for agricultural and rural labourers came from food group to the extent of 7.32 and 7.13 points respectively. This was due to an increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, jowar, bajra, ragi, vegetables & fruits, etc., explained the ministry.

The rise and fall in Consumer Price Index N (CPI) number varied from state to state. In the case of agricultural workers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 20 points in 19 states while Tamil Nadu State recorded a decrease of 7 points. Tamil Nadu with 1275 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 880 points stood at the bottom.

In the case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 19 points in 19 states and Tamil Nadu State recorded a decrease of 7 points. Tamilnadu with 1263 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 931 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) number for agricultural labourers was experienced by Kerala at 20 points and for rural labourers by Kerala and West Bengal at 19 points each.

