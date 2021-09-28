'Rules of business must be same for all,' says Piyush Goyal

The Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal said that the ‘Rules of Business’ have to be the same for all stakeholders. Addressing the 'Vanijya Saptah Samapan Samaroh', organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Piyush Goyal said, “Irrespective of whether they are big or small business houses, we would like everybody to have equal opportunity to do their businesses honestly, and grow their businesses.”

The Commerce Minister said accountability and stipulated timelines should be there and best practices of various states or ministries in exports development must be shared. Without setting a timeline, Piyush Goyal said the government plans to scale $1 trillion exports in both merchandise and services. “We must position India as a global player by becoming competitive,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States, Goyal said, many leading entrepreneurs have shown keen interest to invest in India during the PM’s meeting with heads of multinationals. While launching the ‘Ease of Logistics’ portal, the Minister said it will bring in transparency. Goyal said the world is looking at India as the favoured investment destination. “Innovation, quality and competition by exporters are going to define Brand India," he added.

Piyush Goyal complimented the FIEO and the entire fraternity of exporters for the unprecedented success of events held by the Ministry of Commerce during the last week. He said, over 1 crore people were directly or indirectly involved with the week-long celebrations. The various events across the country were addressed by 23 Union Ministers, nine Chief Ministers, three Lt. Governors and 26 Ministers of State.

