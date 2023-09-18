‘Sarkar Sanatkar Milni’: Industrialists appreciate Punjab CM's initiative in Jalandhar

The chiefs of local industries in Punjab thanked CM Bhagwant Singh Mann last week for the ‘Sarkar Sanatkar Milni’ initiative to hold interactive meetings across state to promote industrial growth.

The industrialists, who interacted with the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party founder Arvind Kejriwal, mentioned that ‘Sarkar Sanatkar Milni’ in Jalandhar was a platform for industry to express their views for holistic growth.

Industrialists Narinder Singh Saggu and Gautam Kapoor appreciated this endeavour of Punjab government besides seeking that these meetings be held regularly. Gautam Kapoor said that the meeting with industry was a first of its kind initiative in the last 43 years, which is highly appreciable. Savi International’s Mukul Verma sought a big chunk of land to further develop sports and hand tool industry in the district besides seeking rejuvenation of ESI hospital to cater healthcare needs of industry. Meanwhile, Gurcharan Singh expressed gratitude to the government for hand holding of MSMEs, which would further boost these units.

Kejriwal said that Punjabis are born entrepreneurs and leaders due to which they have proved their mettle across the globe. He said that the hard work and resilience of the Punjabis is unmatched due to which they excel in every sphere. Arvind Kejriwal said that this spirit can be duly used for taking Punjabi industry ahead of China.

He said that in Punjab industrial development is going on in a planned way. Arvind Kejriwal said that the state has already firmed up investment worth Rs 50,000 crore for the state, which will provide 2.86 lakh jobs for youth.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that there was a time when industrialists were leaving the state out of fear of being looted. Arvind Kejriwal said that the vision and ideas of industrialists coupled with support from state government will help in promoting industries in state.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Senior Vice President & CEO Bhavdeep Sardana lauded Punjab government for shifting of building plan approval of industries back to the factories department, which shortened the approval time and provided much needed relief to the industry and also improved overall ease of doing business norms with 57 reforms. Industrialist Sharad Aggarwal, who is investing Rs 200 crore in handtools and auto components industry, also shared his plan for investment in the state.

