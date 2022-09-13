Secunderabad EV fire: PM Modi announces aid of Rs 2 lakh to kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 for injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his grief at the loss of lives in the e-bike charging showroom fire, also announced an aid package for the kin of the deceased and the injured. PM Modi announced a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be paid to the injured,” said PM Modi.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 13, 2022

The fire that started at the EV charging showroom spread to a lodge and restaurant above the showroom. Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand told ANI that the fire broke out at the ground floor showroom, “smoke from which overpowered the people” in the first and second floors.

“Remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital, fire tenders are on the spot," he said.

Visuals of the rescue operation have made it to social media. In one such video a man and a woman can be seen standing on a ledge and trying to jump. Other visuals show the fire fighters rescuing people from the building.

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali has said that they are probing the incident. State Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav also rushed to the spot to monitor the rescue operation.

