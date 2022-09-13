Fire breaks out at e-bike showroom in Secunderabad, killing 8

A major fire broke out at an electric scooter recharging unit at Secunderabad on Monday night, killing at least eight people, including a woman. The fire broke out at 10 pm and spread to a lodge and a restaurant of a building near the passport office. Hotel staff informed the fire department, following which fire fighters rushed to the spot.

So far, it is believed that electric scooters that were being charged on the ground flood could have led to a short circuit. As many as 24 people were trapped inside.

“Fire broke out in an electric scooter recharging unit on the ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on 1st and 2nd floors. Remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital, fire tenders on the spot," Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured,” he said.

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali told the news site that they are probing the incident.

State Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav also rushed to the spot to monitor the rescue operation.

