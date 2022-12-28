Special beds, home-cooked food: What CBI allowed the Kochhars, Dhoot in its custody

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman-husband Deepak Kochhar, who are in the CBI custody, have been allowed special beds and mattresses. The Kochhars’ co-accused in the bank fraud case, Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot, who is also in CBI custody has been allowed special beds and mattresses by a special CBI court. This comes after the Kochhars said that they were made to sleep on the floor during winter.

Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot have been sent to CBI custody till December 28.

Dhoot, citing a medical condition, also sought permission to use a chair, special beds, mattresses, pillows, towels, blankets, and bed sheets. The court also allowed an attendant for Dhoot to help him take insulin as and when required.

The CBI officials said that they don’t have a lock-up and hence, the accused were transferred to the Santacruz lock-up of Mumbai police.

The special CBI court allowed the accused to use the above-mentioned items at their own cost, along with home-cooked food and medicines. They have been allowed an hour of assistance in private with their lawyers till the completion of the interrogation.

Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar were arrested on Friday night, following which Venugopal Dhoot was arrested on Monday. The trio, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited have been named as accused in the Rs 3,250 crore-bank fraud case.

As per the investigation, ICICI Bank, led by Chanda Kochhar approved loans for Videocon Group and received kickbacks from Venugopal Dhoot in the form of investment in Deepak Kochhar’s company Nupower, where he has 50 per cent stake.

Also read: ICICI Bank-Videocon fraud case: Court remands Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot to CBI custody till Dec 28

Also read: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s arrest only tip of the iceberg, says whistle-blower: Report