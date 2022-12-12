‘Those who resort to politics of shortcut biggest enemies of taxpayers’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at political parties and leaders who indulge in “politics of shortcut” and called them the “biggest enemies of every taxpayer.” He said that these leaders and parties only aim to gain power and form governments with false promises. He was speaking while inaugurating developmental projects in Nagpur worth around Rs 75,000 crore.

“I want to warn you against shortcut politics. Those political leaders adopting shortcuts are the biggest enemies of the country. Those who aim to gain power by making false promises can't make a govt. I urge them to understand the importance of development,” the Prime minister was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He went ahead and accused such parties of destroying the country’s economy for their personal gains in the Amrit Kaal. “They can never form the country. Today, when the country is working on the target for the next 25 years, some political parties want to destroy the country’s economy for their personal gains,” he said.

The PM inaugurated development projects such as the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddi Expressway and the first phase of the Nagpur Metro rail project. He also laid the foundation stone for the second phase of the Nagpur Metro rail project.

The first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddi Expressway connects Nagpur and Shirdi, covering a 520km distance. The Prime Minister said, “These projects give a holistic vision of infrastructure in the state. It is proof of how fast the double engine government in Maharashtra and at the Centre is working.”

