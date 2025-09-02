Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
economy
'Trump is going batshit insane': Capitalmind CEO trashes claim of ‘one-sided’ trade with India

'Trump is going batshit insane': Capitalmind CEO trashes claim of ‘one-sided’ trade with India

Shenoy challenged that narrative, pointing out that India had shifted oil imports toward the U.S. once Washington lifted export restrictions. “We actually diverted a lot of oil purchases to the US after they removed some stupid rule,” he wrote.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2025 7:20 AM IST
'Trump is going batshit insane': Capitalmind CEO trashes claim of ‘one-sided’ trade with IndiaThe tariff hike has triggered criticism even in Washington. Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee slammed Trump for “hurting Americans and sabotaging the US-India relationship.”

Amid rising tensions over U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, Capitalmind CEO Deepak Shenoy criticized Donald Trump’s claim that trade with India has been a “one-sided disaster,” calling the former president’s argument both factually wrong and reckless.

“The US has a trade surplus with India in services,” Shenoy posted on X, pushing back against Trump’s claim that the U.S.-India trade relationship has been a “totally one-sided disaster.” “We just buy a lot more from China, just like America does,” he added.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Trump’s comments came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and days after the U.S. imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods. “They sell us massive amounts of goods… but we sell them very little,” Trump said on Truth Social, calling the relationship “a totally one-sided disaster.”

Shenoy challenged that narrative, pointing out that India had shifted oil imports toward the U.S. once Washington lifted export restrictions. “We actually diverted a lot of oil purchases to the US after they removed some stupid rule,” he wrote.

He also explained India’s hesitance to buy U.S. military hardware: “We don’t buy American defense products much because they support Pakistan.”

Shenoy accused Trump of trying to inflame a relationship that has otherwise been seen as a strategic partnership. “Trump is alienating India,” he said. “And we really want to get to a situation where we don’t have to care.”

Advertisement

The tariff hike has triggered criticism even in Washington. Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee slammed Trump for “hurting Americans and sabotaging the US-India relationship.”

Shenoy also flagged long-standing trade frictions originating in the U.S., including textile tariffs and non-tariff barriers like FDA rulings on Indian pharmaceutical companies. “The US has had a lot of tariffs… for ages,” he said.

Published on: Sep 2, 2025 7:20 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today