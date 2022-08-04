‘US-like’ roads in next two years: Nitin Gadkari's big infra promise  

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said India’s infrastructure will be as good as the United States' by 2024. Gadkari also mentioned there is no shortage of funds under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, “Under Narendra Modi’s leadership before 2024, India’s road infrastructure will be the same as that in the United States, I promise. There is no shortage of funds.”

He further added the government is planning to build 26 green expressways in the country in the next three years. The minister noted, “In the next three years, we are building 26 green expressways.” He added one can travel from Delhi to Dehradun, Haridwar or Jaipur in two hours thereafter.

Gadkari further underscored that once these expressways are built, one can commute from Delhi to Chandigarh in 2.5 hours, Delhi to Amritsar in four hours, Delhi to Katra in six hours, Delhi to Srinagar in eight hours and Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours and Chennai to Bengaluru in two hours.

It used to take 4.5 hours to travel from Meerut to Delhi but now people are coming in 40 minutes, he further said.

Gadkari made the statements during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha. The Union minister also claimed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) does not have any shortage of funds and is financially sound. He added the NHAI can build five lakh km roads every year.