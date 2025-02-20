What Gujarat, Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala have in common -- workers here work more than 70 hrs a week

The discussion surrounding the optimal length of the workweek has been ongoing for years, but it gained momentum recently following comments made by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy about the need for a shift in India's work culture. Murthy's suggestion that young employees should be prepared to work 70 hours per week sparked controversy within the industry.

Later, L&T Chairperson SN Subrahmanyan's statement advocating for a 90-hour workweek caused a stir when he expressed his desire for employees to work extended hours, even proposing Sunday workdays.

Amid the controversy, recent government data showed that 4.55% of the population in India is engaging in intense work schedules of over 70 hours a week for employment-related activities.

According to a recent working paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), Gujarat, Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Kerala have been identified as the top five states in which a higher percentage of individuals are spending more than 70 hours working in a week (equivalent to more than 700 minutes in a day). The data, published in a Businessline report, revealed that 7.2% of the population in Gujarat, 7.1% in Punjab, and 6.6% in Maharashtra are dedicating extensive hours to work each week.

The paper titled, ‘Time Spent on Employment-Related Activities in India’, showed Jharkhand, Assam and Bihar have the lowest proportion of people working over 70 hours at 2.1 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

Paras Jasrai, a Senior Economic Analyst at India Ratings and Research, stated that the prevalence of workers putting in more than 70 hours per week in states with high GDP demonstrates a structural economic advantage. “States like Gujarat and Maharashtra, which are industrialised states, and Karnataka and Telangana, which are IT-dominated, have high work hours compared to agrarian states like Bihar and UP,” he said.

The report examined the duration of work-related activities across various states, industries, business types, and other parameters. One notable finding is that individuals with fixed wages or salaries typically work more hours per day compared to others in the nation. Urban residents work nearly an hour more each day than their rural counterparts. Additionally, self-employed individuals in the service sector tend to work longer hours on average than those in the production of goods sector.

70 hours or 90 hours of work

The Economic Survey 2024-25 emphasized the negative impact of working over 60 hours a week on one's health. Studies mentioned in the survey revealed that prolonged periods spent at a desk can harm mental well-being. Specifically, individuals who spend 12 or more hours per day at a desk tend to experience distress and lower levels of mental well-being.

The Economic Survey stated: "Spending long hours at one's desk is equally detrimental to mental well-being. Individuals who spend 12 or more hours at a desk have distressed/struggling levels of mental well-being, with a mental well-being score approximately 100 points lower than those who spend less than or equal to two hours at a desk."

According to a study conducted by the Sapien Labs Centre for Human Brain and Mind, the survey reported that making healthier lifestyle choices, fostering positive workplace cultures, and improving family relationships are linked to a decrease of 2-3 days lost per month in productivity at work.

“Having poor relationships with managers and low (worst) pride and purpose at work are associated with the largest increases in the number of days one is unable to work,” the Survey said.