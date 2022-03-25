What's the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to be tabled today?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha. The bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday. If the reunification bill is passed, the reunified municipal corporation can be referred to as MCD.

All assets, liabilities, employees, revenue sources of the SDMC, EDMC and NDMC would be transferred to the MCD if the bill is passed. The bill would lead to a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources and bring about greater transparency, improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.

The need for this bill

This bill states that the 2011 trifurcation of the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi was “uneven” in terms of territorial divisions and revenue generating potential.

“However, trifurcation of the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi was uneven in terms of territorial divisions and revenue generating potential. As a result, there was huge gap in the resources available to the three corporations compared to their obligations,” the bill explains.

This, in turn, has led to financial difficulties of the three corporations in Delhi and resulted in issues pertaining to salary payments and providing retirement benefits to employees. These issues led to frequent strikes by employees, impacting civil services and also created cleanliness and sanitation issues.

How does the bill plan to fix this issue?

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill mentions that the number of seats in the merged municipal corporation of Delhi will not be more than 250. The three corporations in Delhi—North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations – have a total of 272 seats currently.

The number of seats to be reserved for members of the Scheduled Caste can be proportionate to the Scheduled Caste population in Delhi. It also proposes the total number of seats of councilors, seats reserved for Scheduled Caste members, rotation of reserved seats and extent of each ward in the merged body will be determined by the Centre in an official gazette.

The bill, which will be tabled by Shah today in the lower house, also has a provision that the Central government may appoint a “special officer” to exercise the power and discharge the functions of the Corporation until the first meeting takes place after the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is in place, “if necessary”.

(With inputs from Amit Bhardwaj, PTI)