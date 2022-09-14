Work from home to be allowed for all employees based in special economic zones: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the government has decided to allow work from home in special economic zones (SEZ). He added that this will create more employment opportunities in small cities and raise exports of services.

Goyal told news agency ANI, “We’ve decided to allow work from home in all SEZ sectors as a request for it has come from many quarters. It’ll create employment opportunities in small cities and increase the exports of services.” He was speaking after attending the Board of Trade meeting.

Delhi | We've decided to allow work from home in all SEZ sectors as a request for it has come from many quarters. It'll create employment opportunities in small cities & increase the export of services: Union Minister Piyush Goyal after attending Board of Trade meeting pic.twitter.com/3bbECcjTLt — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Goyal talked about exports being a defining feature of the government’s make-in-India efforts and global confidence in India’s growth prospects. He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the Logistics Policy on September 17.

He also stressed on the need to enter into more free trade agreements (FTAs) with developed nations and that the Board of Trade meeting should focus on the possibilities of FTAs within each sector.

In July this year, the Commerce Ministry allowed work from home in SEZs for a maximum period of one year and can be extended to 50 per cent of the total number of employees. Under the new rules, IT/ITes sector employees in SEZ units, those who are temporarily incapacitated, those in transit and those working offsite can work from home.

The Commerce Ministry notification noted, “The notification was issued on demand from the industry for making a provision for a country-wide uniform work from home (WFH) policy across all special economic zones (SEZ).” It also stated that SEZ units will provide equipment and secured connectivity for WFH to perform authorised operations.

