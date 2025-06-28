'You can't walk in there': Donald Trump says India deal near, but full access still “unthinkable”

As the July 9 trade deadline looms, U.S. President Donald Trump said that while trade negotiations with India are “ongoing,” achieving a complete removal of market restrictions remains “unthinkable”—signaling both optimism and skepticism about the long-awaited deal.

At a White House press conference, Trump addressed the slow-moving talks, stating, “We are looking to get a full trade barrier dropping, which is unthinkable, and I am not sure that that is going to happen.” He acknowledged the restrictive nature of India’s market, adding, “You can’t walk in there, you can’t even think about it.”

Despite the hardline rhetoric, Trump softened the urgency of his self-imposed July 9 deadline, noting it was “not a fixed date.” His remarks follow earlier optimism shared at the “Big Beautiful Bill” event, where he teased a “very big” trade agreement with India, claiming, “We’re going to open up India…”

The potential deal aims to resolve longstanding friction over tariffs, market access, and U.S. complaints about India’s protectionist policies. The Trump administration has long pushed for more favorable conditions for American businesses in India, especially in agriculture, technology, and pharmaceuticals.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick recently echoed optimism, stating, “You should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not-too-distant future.”

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also confirmed that the two nations are working toward a balanced agreement. “We are negotiating to make a nice, fair, equitable and balanced agreement to promote business,” he said, referencing discussions held during a February 2025 meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump.

While both sides continue to push toward a breakthrough, the outcome remains uncertain. Trump made clear that while he prefers making deals, he’s also open to a blunt alternative: “Some we are just going to send them a letter, say thank you very much. You are to pay 25, 35, 45 per cent.”

The stakes are high as both countries weigh strategic, economic, and political priorities—with global trade watchers eyeing whether rhetoric will finally translate into resolution.