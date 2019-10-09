GoAir to start non-stop flights to Singapore from Bengaluru, Kolkata; daily flights to Aizawl

Low-cost airline GoAir today announced the launch of non-stop flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata. The private airline will operate flights between Bengaluru and Singapore for four days in a week from October 18, and between Kolkata and Singapore for three days in a week starting October 19.

Additionally, GoAir also announced to start non-stop daily flights to -- its 25th domestic destination - Mizoram's capital Aizawl. The new daily flights to and from Aizawl will operate out of Lengpui Airport, located around 32 km from Aizawl.

"The introduction of flights to and from Singapore is a turning point in the history of GoAir," GoAir's Managing Director Jeh Wadia said, adding that the airline will work closely with the Singapore Tourism Board and other like-minded organisations to further the cause of tourism in India and Singapore. "...our flight to Aizawl is in sync with the government's vision for the seven sisters of northeast, aptly described as 'transformation by transportation'. GoAir flights will certainly improve connectivity to one of the most underserved but scenic destinations in northeast India," he added.

GoAir currently operates over 300 daily flights. The airline connects 25 domestic destinations and 8 international destinations -- Phuket, Male (seasonal), Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait, and now Singapore.