Indian households accounted for 7.4% of the entire 931 million tonnes of food wasted in the world in 2019. Globally, a household on average wasted 74 kg food each year. In India, it was lower at 50 kg per household (68.8 million tonnes a year). In comparison, the US wasted 59 kg per household (19.4 million tonnes) and China 64 kg per household (91.6 million tonnes).