Infographic: Don't let Sensex fool you

BSE Sensex has crossed the 41,000-mark but it's actually a narrow rally led by large cap stocks. Combined market capitalisation of mid cap and small cap stocks has fallen 63 per cent since March 2018. Meanwhile, GDP growth has sunken to a 6-year low in the June quarter. So why are markets on the rise even though the economy is in doldrums. This BusinessToday.In Infographic finds out:

