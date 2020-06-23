scorecardresearch
Infographic: How Jio made Reliance net-debt free

Global investors have pumped in Rs 1.16 lakh crore in Jio Platforms over the past nine weeks. Here's how the budding digital subsidiary of Reliance Industries helped the biggest Indian conglomerate become net-debt free

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has declared that his company has become net-debt zero Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has declared that his company has become net-debt zero

Jio Platforms has the investors' attention; investments worth Rs 1,15,694 crore in mere 9 weeks even as the world remains at a standstill is a testament to that. And this has helped Reliance Industries become net-debt zero, as claimed by Chairman Mukesh Ambani, eight months before the March 2021 deadline. Here's a look at how Jio Platforms helped Reliance Industries achieve this mileston:

