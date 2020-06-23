Infographic: How Jio made Reliance net-debt free

Jio Platforms has the investors' attention; investments worth Rs 1,15,694 crore in mere 9 weeks even as the world remains at a standstill is a testament to that. And this has helped Reliance Industries become net-debt zero, as claimed by Chairman Mukesh Ambani, eight months before the March 2021 deadline. Here's a look at how Jio Platforms helped Reliance Industries achieve this mileston:

