Just 62 days! Covid wave II is fast & furious

India's second wave of COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid pace, surpassing the peak of 97,894 cases registered in first wave of Sep 2020.

India's second wave of COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid pace, surpassing the peak of 97,894 cases registered in first wave of Sep 2020. The magnitude of the second wave has taken it from 8,635 on Feb 1, 2021 to 1,03,558 cases on April 5-in just 62 days! India took 110 days to reach its peak during the first wave from 8.1k cases on May 29, 2020.

