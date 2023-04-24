10 people apprehended for horse cart racing in busy Delhi road

Ten people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly racing their horses, creating trouble on the road and endangering commuters’ lives.



The police said that the incident happened in central Delhi’s Kamala Market around 4.30 pm.



The police officers at Kamala Market police station received an unusual call, informing that some people were racing horses at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Rajghat towards Delhi Gate, Civic Centre and moving towards Paharganj.



A police team swiftly took action and started putting up barricades near Kamala Market, further apprehending six people riding four horse carts.



The cops also nabbed four people on three two-wheelers who were clearing the road in front of the carriages, PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.



“The apprehended persons were creating a nuisance on the road and putting the lives of road users in danger. Hence, the action was taken against them under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals), 268 (public nuisance), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Sain.



The police further added that the carts and vehicles used for the race have been seized, and the horses would be handed over to the Municipal.

Also Read: ‘Different kinds of headache’: DMRC’s meme urges commuters to stop dancing inside Delhi Metro trains