4 dead, 20 injured as 3-storey rice mill collapses in Karnal; several workers trapped under debris

At least four people died and 20 others got injured after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed at Karnal in Haryana on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

A few workers who slept at the Shiv Shakti Rice Mill in Karnal's Taraori are feared to be trapped under the rubble.

After the mishap, fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operations. More than 100 people have been evacuated so far from the backside, while two workers of the rice mill were dead in the unfortunate incident.

Currently, police are questioning the owner of the mill.

