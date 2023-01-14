Aaftab Poonawala used saw to chop Shraddha Walkar’s body into pieces, reveals autopsy

Aaftab Poonawala, who murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May last year, had used a saw to chop her body into 35 pieces and disposed them, an autopsy of her bones has revealed.

Delhi Police handed over 23 recovered bones for a postmortem analysis, which was conducted at AIIMS on Tuesday, reported India Today.

Shraddha Walkar's father, Vikas Walkar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday and informed him about the lack of progress in the Special Investigation Team probe into the murder case of his daughter. The Maharashtra government had ensured setting up an SIT to investigate the police personnel who were negligent in the Shraddha case, however, no action has been taken in this matter so far.

Vikas Walkar met the Chief minister at the latter's residence Varsha bungalow in Mumbai. There was a demand for an inquiry into the role of the Tulinj police and Manikpur police.

Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for the next 14 days.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police said that samples of hair and bones recovered by them matched that of Shraddha. A mitochondrial DNA report of the samples found in the forest area of Mehrauli and sent for testing at the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting Diagnostic (CDFD) in Hyderabad has matched with that of the victim's father and brother, the Delhi Police said.

Aaftab bought a refrigerator and stored the pieces in it before he disposed them off at different locations in and around Delhi during the night hours for the next 18 days.