Afghanistan embassy in Delhi to cease operations from today

The embassy of Afghanistan situated in the national capital, Delhi, will cease all its operations from today, October 1, due to a reduction in personnel and resources and a lack of support from India, said the embassy in a statement on social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, September 30.

The embassy said that another critical factor in shutting down the embassy is the failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests.

“It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations. This decision, while deeply regrettable, is made after careful consideration, taking into account the historic ties and long-standing partnership between Afghanistan and India,” the embassy wrote in an official statement shared on X.

Giving the reasons for the closure, the embassy said, “Lack of support from the host Government: The Embassy has experienced a notable absence of crucial support from the host government, which has hindered our ability to carry out our duties effectively. Failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's Interests: We acknowledge our shortcomings in meeting the expectations and requirements necessary to serve the best interests of Afghanistan and its citizens due to the lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of a legitimate functioning government in Kabul. Reduction in personnel and resources: Due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances.”

"Given these circumstances, it is with deep regret that we have taken the difficult decision to close all operations of the mission with the exception of emergency consular services to Afghan citizens till the transfer of the custodial authority of the mission to the host country," the embassy added.

After the Taliban came to power in 2021, India closed its own embassy in Kabul as India does not recognise the Taliban government. But, India still allowed the ambassador and mission staff chosen by the Western-backed administration of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to handle trade matters and issue visas. India does not recognise the Taliban government.

Earlier, as per a news agency Reuters report on Friday, the Afghan embassy in India suspended all operations after the ambassador and other senior diplomats left the country for Europe and the United States, where they gained asylum, citing three embassy officials.



