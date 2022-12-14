AIIMS Delhi server attack originated from China, 5 physical servers were infiltrated, data retrieved now: Report

FIR details on AIIMS Delhi server attack reveal that the attack originated from China, said a report on Wednesday.

Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now, senior officials from Union Health Ministry told ANI.

"AIIMS Delhi server attack was by the Chinese, FIR details that the attack had originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers. The damage would have been far worse but is now contained. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now," said the source from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), reported ANI.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi faced a cyber attack on November 23, paralysing its servers. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25. Two of the analysts deployed to look after the servers' securities have also been suspended for the alleged breach of cyber security.

CERT-In, Delhi cybercrime special cell, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, etc. are investigating the incident. Earlier this month, a special cell of Delhi Police launched an investigation into the attack on the computer system at AIIMS Delhi.