Air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case: Delhi court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda

On Tuesday, a Delhi court acquitted former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda in a case of abetment of the suicide of Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess.

A special judge, Vikas Dhull, acquitted Gopal Kanda and his associate Aruna Chadha of all charges, including abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and forgery.

The court asked Gopal Kanda to remain present if the police file an appeal against his acquittal and pay Rs 1 lakh for a personal bond.

On August 5, 2012, Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess with Gopal Kanda's MLDR airlines, who was later elevated as a director of one of his companies, was found dead at her Ashok Vihar residence in northwest Delhi. In her suicide note from August 4, she said he was forced to end her life due to "harassment" by Gopal Kanda and Aruna Chadha.

Geetika Sharma's mother, who was a retired accountant in the finance ministry, also committed suicide after six months of Geetika’s death.

The family claimed that heartbreak and harassment from police and court proceedings were the reason behind her drastic step. In her suicide note, she blamed Kanda for driving her to suicide with their constant harassment.

Kanda was charged by the Delhi Police in the case under several sections, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 466 (forgery). He was also charged with 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural sex), but the Delhi high court eventually dismissed the charges.

Meanwhile, his associate Chadha was arrested on August 8, 2012.

Back then, Gopal Kanda (46), who is an influential politician and businessman, was a minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana. After the incident and the allegation against him came into the public domain, he was forced to resign from his home minister's post.

Kanda is an MLA from the Sirsa Assembly constituency in Haryana and leader of the Haryana Lokhit Party.

