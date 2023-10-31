‘Algorithm malfunction’, allege Govt sources as Indian Oppn leaders receive 'state-sponsored' attack on their iPhones

After several Indian political leaders stated that they received alerts from Apple warning them about "state-sponsored attackers" targeting their iPhones, the Central government sources said that an "algorithm malfunction" may have triggered alert mails.

An official statement in this regard will be issued shortly, an India Today report quoted the sources as saying.

Several people including TMC’s Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena UBT’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress's Shashi Tharoor, AAP's Raghav Chadha said they received notification from Apple, warning them of a potential state-sponsored spyware attack on their phones.

"The notification states that, “If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone”," Chadha wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He also shared screenshots of the threat notification from Apple.

"This notification is reminiscent of the Pegasus spyware scandal which also had targeted many voices that are critical of the BJP. Even in this attack, I am not the only opposition leader who has been attacked. Multiple voices of the opposition have been targeted," he wrote.

"This snooping is happening as we are merely months away from a General Election. It must also be placed within the broader attacks on the opposition who are facing relentless repression by investigatory agencies, politically motivated criminal cases and incarceration," the AAP MP wrote.

The subject of the alert read ‘ALERT: State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone’.

It then reads: “Apple believes that you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it’s possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the government's statement, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi said it is "a joke of an excuse".

"As per @IndiaToday,government sources are claiming malware attack and Apple algorithm malfunction led to these messages. Funny that only opposition got the memo of surveillance, even the algorithm was selective in its choice! What a joke of an excuse!," she wrote.

As per @IndiaToday ,government sources are claiming malware attack and Apple algorithm malfunction led to these messages. Funny that only opposition got the memo of surveillance, even the algorithm was selective in its choice! What a joke of an excuse! — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 31, 2023

(With inputs from India Today)

Also Read: Apple sent alerts on state-sponsored attackers targeting phone, allege Mahua Moitra, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shashi Tharoor, others

Also Read: Apple’s ‘State-Sponsored Attackers’ alert explained: What are these alerts and what should targeted users do?