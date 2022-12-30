'An irreplaceable void in the world of sports': PM Modi condoles demise of football legend Pele

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Brazilian football legend Pele on Friday, after the latter died at the age of 82. Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died after a prolonged fight with cancer. People from all walks of life have paid tribute to the legendary former football player.

In his tweet, PM Modi said, "The passing away of Pelé leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations. Condolences to his family and fans. RIP.”

Pele's death has been mourned by world leaders and sports figures from around the world, who regard him as one of the greatest football players of all time.

PM Modi also suffered a personal loss, with his mother Heeraben passing away on Friday at the age of 99. On Wednesday, Heeraben was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital.

Santos, Pele's former club in Brazil, announced in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo. Santos stated that the three-time World Cup champion's coffin will leave Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital early on Monday and be positioned in the field's centre circle.

Visitation will begin on Monday at 10 am and end on Tuesday at 10 am. The procession of Pelé's coffin will pass in front of his mother Celeste's house, who is 100 years old, as it travels through the streets of Santos. Recent reports in Brazilian media claim that Pelé's mother is comatose and unable to leave her bed.

Pelé underwent colon cancer surgery in September 2021 and his family or hospital were unable to determine whether the cancer had spread to other organs or not. On November 29, he returned to the Albert Einstein hospital with COVID-19 and a respiratory infection. His cancer was on advanced stage, according to a hospital statement last week.

Pelé, who still ranks among the team's all-time leading goal scorers with 77 goals, guided Brazil to World Cup victories in 1958, 1962, and 1970. During this year's World Cup in Qatar, Neymar tied Pelé's record.