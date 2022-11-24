Assam border clash: Meghalaya govt extends mobile internet ban in 7 districts by another 48 hrs

Meghalaya government on Thursday has extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services in seven districts by another 48 hours.

Tension gripped Meghalaya's capital Shillong after miscreants on Thursday evening torched a traffic booth and attacked three police vehicles, including a city bus. The incident took place during a candlelight vigil organised by some groups to protest against the violence on the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22. Six persons, including five from Meghalaya and a personnel of Assam Forest Guard, were killed in the firing incident at Mukroh area of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

ANI reported the protesters hurled stones and petrol bombs at police forces deployed to calm tensions. Security personnel were forced to lob tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and enforce order.

Three police vehicles including a city bus were damaged in an attack by miscreants. They torched a traffic booth in the city and hurled petrol bombs at the police force, said SP, East Khasi Hills, Shillong.

On Wednesday, both Assam and Meghalaya governments demanded a probe by a central agency into the incident. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said a central agency should investigate the firing incident.

"We've requested GoI to constitute a central agency inquiry into this incident. Union Home Minister has assured inquiry to be constituted under a central agency," said Sangma on Meghalaya-Assam border clash.

"In our meeting with Union Home Minister, we emphasised that the supply of essential commodities into Meghalaya should not be disrupted and full support should be there from the neighbouring states. Law and order has been maintained in the state. We are in touch with different stakeholders to ensure the safety of our people and that peace prevails. I think for the next 2-3 days we need to watch the situation but nothing is closed as such. A precautionary advisory has been given to the people due to prevailing tension. Union Home Minister has assured Central agency inquiry," said Sangma on Thursday.