Ayush Ministry to operationalise 12,500 health and wellness centres, disburses Rs 720 cr to southern states

The Ministry of Ayush is implementing plans to operationalise 12,500 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs) across India with the support of State/UT Governments through the National Ayush Mission (NAM) by 2023-24 end, the government said on Wednesday.

The primary objectives are to create a comprehensive wellness model based on Ayush principles, enable self-care among the population, reduce the disease burden and financial strain, and provide informed healthcare choices to the public in need. Since 2014-15, the Ministry of Ayush has disbursed over Rs. 719.70 crores to southern states/UTs, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, under NAM.

“We have been working towards scientifically integrate traditional forms of medicine with the modern medicine. Ayush has some robust programmes like Ayurvidya for promotion of healthy lifestyle through Ayush for school children; Supraja: Ayush for Maternal & Neonatal intervention; Vayomitra which is Ayush based geriatric programme; Prevention and management of Osteoarthritis and other Musculoskeletal disorders, Ayush Mobile Medical units etc. will strengthen the Ayush systems,” said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ayush at the regional Review meeting of National Ayush Mission on Wednesday.

Additionally, the ministry has provided support for 17 Integrated Ayush hospitals in Southern States, with six of them currently operational. Out of the targeted 12,500 AHWCs, the Ministry has already supported 2181, and 1518 of them are reported as functional.

As of 2022-23, support has been extended to 315 Ayush Hospitals and 5,023 Ayush dispensaries for infrastructure upgrades. Financial assistance has also been provided for 13 new Ayush Educational Institutions, and 77 undergraduate and 35 post-graduate Ayush Educational Institutes have been supported for infrastructure improvement.

Under NAM, the Ministry offers support to States/UTs, including those in the southern region, for the co-location of Ayush facilities in Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and District Hospitals (DHs). The initiative includes establishing Integrated Ayush hospitals, creating new Ayush Dispensaries, operationalising Ayush Health & Wellness Centres by upgrading existing Ayush Dispensaries and Sub-Centres, and enhancing UG & PG Ayush Education Institutes.

The National Ayush Mission envisions providing Ayush healthcare services throughout the country by strengthening and improving facilities, ultimately ensuring informed choices for those in need. Under NAM, the Ministry has also supported the establishment of two new Ayush Educational Institutes in Karnataka and one each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with two in Karnataka already functioning. By 2022-23, 37 out of 137 Integrated Ayush Hospitals are operational, 86 are under construction, and 14 are in progress. In 2022, more than 84.2 million people benefitted from Ayush healthcare services through AHWCs.

