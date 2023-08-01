BCCI invites bids for title sponsor rights for its events; check details here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the world's wealthiest cricket board, on Tuesday announced an invitation for bids from reputable entities to acquire title sponsor rights for all BCCI events. This move comes as part of the board's ongoing efforts to enhance the visibility and reach of cricket in India.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process, including eligibility requirements, submission procedures, rights, and obligations, have been outlined in the 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT). The ITT is available for purchase until August 21, at a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

For a foreign entity, the ITT is available for purchase at a non-refundable fee of $1225.

In June, Dream11, a fantasy gaming platform, won the BCCI's lead sponsor rights for a reported sum of Rs 358 crore. In September of the previous year, Mastercard had acquired title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic home matches. However, it's worth noting that marquee events such as the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup are not properties of the BCCI.

Dream11 penned down the deal with BCCI for a period of three years for an undisclosed amount which is expected to be lesser than the previous deal. This came after BYJU’S contract with the BCCI ended earlier this year in March. BYJU'S had an optional deal with the BCCI until November, but they decided to end the contract in March amid multiple challenges ranging from its top executives' resignations to employees.

In 2019, BYJU'S had replaced Oppo as the sponsor of the national team and signed a deal for three years until 2022. The learning app extended its contract for another year till 2023.

The BCCI has also released the senior men's team schedule for International home matches for the 2023-24 season. It includes 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

The board had previously banned companies involved in athleisure and sportswear manufacturing, alcohol products, betting, cryptocurrency entities, real money gaming platforms (excluding fantasy sports gaming), tobacco brands, and those associated with offensive content from bidding for lead sponsorship rights.

