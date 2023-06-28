Bengaluru woman sues dentist after he cuts her lip during a procedure, gets Rs 60,000 in compensation

A dentist visit can be quite scary and most people freak out over the fact that pointed tools would be used inside their mouth. In one such incident, this fear came alive as a dentist accidentally cut a woman's lip while performing an orthodontic procedure in Bengaluru. This cut left the woman with a scar on her face which needed five stitches and possibly plastic surgery.

According to The Times of India report, the incident took place in June 2020, and the 32-year-old woman, a resident of Ramamurthynagar in the city, sued the dentist in court, which found him guilty of being casual and unprofessional and ordered him to pay a compensation of Rs 60,000 to the woman.

The orthodontist named Vinod Pattabiraman performed a procedure on Woman’s front tooth when he accidentally cut her upper lip with a dental blade machine. After that, blood started to ooze out from the woman’s lip, so she asked for a mirror to check the amount of damage he had done to the lip. The dentist allegedly declined woman’s request and instead offered her a band-aid and asked her to leave; he said that it was a minor laceration. The dentist even took Rs 5000 for the service from the woman.

After reaching home, the woman realised the extent of the injury was severe and went to a hospital since her lip was still bleeding profoundly. The doctors present at the hospital examined her wound and told her that the injury was severe enough that it will need five stitches.

When two days later, the bandage was removed, the woman was shocked to see that a large scar was formed from her lip to the nose.

This led to the woman sending a legal notice to the dentist and seeking compensation of Rs 30 lakh. She also reached out to a consumer disputes redressal commission in Bengaluru.

In September, court proceedings began, and the dentist's lawyer said there had been a small laceration which had occurred neither due to the doctor's negligence nor had it been done deliberately.

The lawyer also stated that the dentist asked the woman to return to the clinic to get the wound fixed, but she declined and took treatment in some other hospital.

The lawyer also claimed that the patient left the clinic fully well and she still needs to pay the dentist his pending fee of Rs 85,000.

