Bihar: Bridge made at a cost of Rs 13 cr collapses before inauguration

A newly-built bridge in Bihar's Begusarai collapsed even before it could be inaugurated. It took Rs 13 crore to construct the 206-meter-long Gandak River bridge.

However, the front part of the bridge collapsed into the river on Sunday.

The bridge was built under the Chief Minister's NABARD scheme, but it was never inaugurated due to a lack of an access road. A crack was recently discovered in the bridge's front section. Following that, a letter was written to the authorities regarding the bridge crack.

The bridge's construction began in 2016 and was completed in 2017. However, due to the lack of an access road, traffic could not begin on the bridge.

The bridge was built between Aakriti Tola Chowki and Bishanpur from the Ahok Gandak Ghat side of the Sahebpur Kamal police station area.

Last month, a labourer died and another was injured due to the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Nalanda district.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences for the loss of life in the incident that occurred in the Bhagan Bigha area within the Wena Police Station limits.