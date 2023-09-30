Blue Dart to implement general price increase from 2024; check details

Sending things through Blue Dart is going to get expensive from 2024. DHL Group-owned Blue Dart Express Limited announced its General Price Increase (GPI), which is effective from January 1, 2024. The average shipment price increase will be 9.6 per cent as compared to 2023, depending on the shipping profile.

Blue Dart, in its regulatory filing, said that in order to consistently deliver resilient, dependable, and efficient solutions to its valued customers, it reviews and adjusts its pricing annually.

"This adjustment considers a multitude of factors including the current macroeconomic factors, geopolitical tensions; tighter monetary and fiscal policies, inflationary pressures, and exchange rate fluctuations, all of which impact the cost structure, there is a need for a reasonable tariff adjustment," it added.

"Customers signing up from October 1 to December 31, 2023, will not be impacted by the price increase," Blue Dart stated.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart said, "The aftermath of the global disruptions in the last few years has given rise to evolving forms of globalization. As of 2023, we have faced the challenges of a volatile global market, yet we have consistently delivered dependable services to our customer base."

"Through our annual price adjustment, we are channelling investments into our infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, ensuring the resilience, sustainability, and top-tier customer solutions that define our commitment. This includes advancements in our aviation infrastructure and vehicle fleets, the expansion of our hubs and gateways to meet growing customer demands, and our dedication to sustainable solutions. Our annual rate adjustment primarily aligns with inflation and empowers us to maintain service excellence while addressing rising costs," Manuel added further.

Blue Dart Express, South Asia's express air and integrated transportation company, offers delivery of consignments to over 55,000 locations in India at present.

Also Read: Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak’s wife, to close venture capital fund Catamaran Ventures UK: Report

Also Read: Let's not normalise what is happening in Canada, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in US