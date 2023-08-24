Cab driver loses control, makes a hole in the wall of Kiren Rijiju’s official residence

A cab driver on Wednesday rammed his car into the wall of Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju’s official residence. Police said that the impact of the crash was so huge that a hole has been formed in the wall. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s official residence is on the Krishna Menon Marg just opposite the official residence of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Rahim Khan, the driver of the car, lost control after he collided with a bus on Krishna Menon Marg in Lutyens Delhi. After the collision, the car spun and hit the wall of the Union minister’s residence. Police reported that the truck was stationary but it moved backwards due to the slope of the road and ultimately collided with Rijiju’s car.

Police caught Khan after the accident and during the interrogation he informed the officials about his collision with a bus due to which he lost control of the vehicle and he was released after some time. Khan belongs to the Nuh district of Haryana and was travelling back home with his family when the incident happened.

This is not the first time that such an incident happened with Rijiju. Earlier in April this year, Kiren Rijiju’s car got into an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The Union Minister was on his way from Jammu to Srinagar when it was hit by a truck in the Ramban district. No one was injured in the incident. The minister resumed his journey as police took the truck driver into custody. Though the officials emphasised that it was a ‘minor’ accident and did not seem ‘intentional’.

In 2017 a drunk driver rammed his car into the Union Minister’s official residence. The driver, Abhishek, belonging to Noida was found in a drunken state after he rammed his car into the wall of Rijiju’s official residence and injured a CISF officer.

A case was filed at the Tughlaq Road police station based on the complaint of injured CISF personnel. Abhishek was travelling with a woman when the incident happened. During his medical examination it was found that he was drunk.