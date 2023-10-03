Canada is not looking to escalate the situation with India: Justin Trudeau

Canada is not looking to escalate the situation with India, will continue to engage "responsibly and constructively" with New Delhi, said PM Justin Trudeau amid frayed India-Canada ties over death of a Khalistani separatist.

"We want to be on the ground in India to help the Canadian families there," said Trudeau on Tuesday amid a report that said India has communicated to Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomats by October 10.

UK's Financial Times, citing people familiar with the Indian demand, said India had threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats told to leave who remained after October 10.

Bilateral ties have become seriously strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labeled a "terrorist".

India has dismissed the allegation as absurd.

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the total should be reduced by 41, the newspaper said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to confirm the report of the expulsions but said Ottawa was not looking to escalate the dispute.

"We're taking this extremely seriously, but we're going to continue to engage responsibly and constructively within with the Government of India," he told reporters on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said last week there was a "climate of violence" and an "atmosphere of intimidation" against Indian diplomats in Canada, where the presence of Sikh separatist groups has frustrated New Delhi.

