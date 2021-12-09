CDS Bipin Rawat no more: UN Secy-General Guterres mourns demise of top Indian Army officer

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday mourned the demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other armed forces personnel died on Wednesday after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said.

The Secretary General is deeply saddened by the death of General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces as well as his spouse and 11 other people in a helicopter crash.

He expresses his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the people and Government of India, his spokesperson Stphane Dujarric told reporters in New York.