Centre announces Rs. 450 cr SDF fund to Tamil Nadu, Rs 493 cr to Andhra Pradesh, sanctions Rs 561 cr flood mitigation project for Chennai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday made two significant announcements to support Tamil Nadu's ongoing relief efforts in the flood-affected districts in the state. He sanctioned an immediate release of Rs. 450 crore from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and approved a Rs. 561 crore flood mitigation project for Chennai.

Additionally, the central government has approved a Rs. 493 crore second installment to Andhra Pradesh.

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these states are inundated, thus affecting standing crops.



“Severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these states are inundated, thus affecting standing crops,” Shah wrote on X.

“To help the state Governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm, PM @narendramodiJi directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to release in advance the central share of the 2nd installment of SDRF of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu,” he added.

In his tweet, Shah mentioned that the centre had already released the 1st installment of the same amount to both States. “I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected. We stand with them in this crucial hour and will ensure the situation normalizes at the earliest,” he said.

Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years. We are witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding.



While speaking about the release of funds for Chennai, he said that PM Narendra Modi has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs. 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore

"This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood resilient. This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management," Shah wrote on X.

“This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood resilient. This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management," he further added.

According to the union minister, this is the first in a succession of urban flood mitigation activities that will contribute to the development of a comprehensive framework for urban flood management.

Meanwhile, once the aerial inspection was completed, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Chief Minister MK Stalin at the state secretariat. To deal with the problem, the CM is likely to seek quick financial aid.

Amidst the ongoing recovery efforts in Chennai following Cyclone Michaung, the Indian Air Force (IAF) tirelessly continued its relief operations. The IAF airdropped a total of 2,300 kg of essential relief material to residents in flood-affected areas across the city. This vital aid included food, water, and other supplies crucial for those impacted by the cyclone's aftermath.

