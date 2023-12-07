Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu his deputy

Revanth Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday days after the Congress party won the November 30 polls with landslide majority. Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu was sworn in as Telangana's Deputy CM. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy became the first Congress CM of Telangana and the second CM of the state created in 2014 after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. They were administered the oath of office by Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan.

The oath-taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy was attended by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar among others.

Ten other leaders who took oath as ministers were Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, D Sridhar Babu, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Seethakka, Jupally, Konda Surekhaa and Krishna Ponguleti. Soon after Revanth Reddy's oath taking ceremony was over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on the same.

"Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens," Modi said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens. @revanth_anumula — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the iron barricades in front of Telangana Chief Minister's office or Pragathi Bhavan are being removed. During his campaign, Reddy said that he would do away with these barricades after Congress comes to power.

The barricades came up during the tenure of K Chandrashekar Rao as Telangana CM and were seen as an obstruction to vehicular traffic on the busy Begumpet road. Soon after the Telangana poll results were declared on December 3, Reddy announced that CM's official residence Pragathi Bhavan will be renamed as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Praja Bhavan.

The Congress party won 64 out of the total 119 seats in the Telangana assembly and has now formed the government in India's newest state. The grand old party left K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS far behind with only 39 seats. The BJP, AIMIM and CPI won 8, 7 and 1 seats respectively.

