‘Chanda mama duur nahi for Indians’: Netizens share joy and emotions as Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

India's space agency achieved a significant milestone as it launched Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, embarking on a mission to land a spacecraft at the lunar south pole. Captivating television footage showcased the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) LVM3 launch rocket taking off from the nation's primary spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrayaan-3 mission’s objective is to deploy a lander and rover near the moon's south pole. Currently, only three other space agencies, namely the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China, have successfully landed a lander on the moon's surface. However, none have achieved a landing in the vicinity of the lunar south pole.

The launch of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission sparked an outpouring of joy and excitement among netizens. Social media platforms were abuzz with enthusiastic reactions as people celebrated this significant achievement in India's space exploration endeavours.

“Exciting to witness the upcoming achievements of Chandrayaan 3!🚀 With only three nations🇺🇸🇷🇺🇨🇳 having operational lunar rovers on the Moon, its success will be a remarkable milestone, setback and a significant leap forward. Stay tuned!" Jai Hind🇮🇳🇮🇳🫡#Chandrayaan3 #ISRO — Harsha (@Harshareddy642) July 14, 2023

chand par jhanda, not jhande par chand!

stuff paxtanis can't relate with!#Chandrayaan3 #ISRO — Dishant Desai (@AsSakhtAsIron_) July 14, 2023

Citizens from all walks of life expressed their pride in the country's scientific achievements and hailed the launch as a milestone moment for India's space program.

CHANDA MAMA ,, get ready for #Chandrayaan3 ..



Thanks to our hard working scientist and engineers of @isro for making this dream successful..#ISRO

We are truly Proud on you #ISROTeam #isroindia #isromissions



We are proud Indian 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BedV9nppxK — vikram kautlya (@VKautalya) July 14, 2023

Scenes when India becomes the 4th country to land spacecraft on Moon.#Chandrayaan3 | #ISRO pic.twitter.com/zgZz6Whn9R — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) July 14, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the President of India Droupadi Murmu and several other government officials also reacted to the successful launch by ISRO.

14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation. pic.twitter.com/EYTcDphaES — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration.



Heartiest congratulations to the @ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat!



It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 14, 2023

Home minister Amit Shah also congratulated the ISRO team and gave them well wishes.

India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.



My heartfelt congratulations to the @ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish. pic.twitter.com/YPZCHPbZoq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 14, 2023

This mission follows the Chandrayaan-2 endeavour in 2020, which successfully deployed an orbiter but encountered a crash that led to the destruction of its lander and rover. The upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to rectify past setbacks and achieve a triumphant touchdown in the vicinity of the previous crash site.

Chandrayaan-3 is currently is in its precise orbit and has begun its journey to the Moon. The ISRO officials after the take-off also said that the health of the spacecraft is normal and is on the correct trajectory for the next phase of the mission.

