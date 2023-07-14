‘Chanda mama duur nahi for Indians’: Netizens share joy and emotions as Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

India's space agency achieved a significant milestone as it launched Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, embarking on a mission to land a spacecraft at the lunar south pole. Captivating television footage showcased the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) LVM3 launch rocket taking off from the nation's primary spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.
Chandrayaan-3 mission’s objective is to deploy a lander and rover near the moon's south pole. Currently, only three other space agencies, namely the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China, have successfully landed a lander on the moon's surface. However, none have achieved a landing in the vicinity of the lunar south pole.
The launch of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission sparked an outpouring of joy and excitement among netizens. Social media platforms were abuzz with enthusiastic reactions as people celebrated this significant achievement in India's space exploration endeavours.
Citizens from all walks of life expressed their pride in the country's scientific achievements and hailed the launch as a milestone moment for India's space program.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the President of India Droupadi Murmu and several other government officials also reacted to the successful launch by ISRO.
Home minister Amit Shah also congratulated the ISRO team and gave them well wishes.
This mission follows the Chandrayaan-2 endeavour in 2020, which successfully deployed an orbiter but encountered a crash that led to the destruction of its lander and rover. The upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to rectify past setbacks and achieve a triumphant touchdown in the vicinity of the previous crash site.
Chandrayaan-3 is currently is in its precise orbit and has begun its journey to the Moon. The ISRO officials after the take-off also said that the health of the spacecraft is normal and is on the correct trajectory for the next phase of the mission.
