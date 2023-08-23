Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Putin congratulates India; first picture of Rover coming out of lander is out

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing LIVE UPDATES: Chandryaan-3's lander Vikram has sent the first image of the Moon after successfully landing on the south pole. Now, rover Pragyaan will roll down from the lander but it may take from a few hours to even a day, ISRO chief S Somanath said. Earlier, it was reported that the rover would roll down from the lander four hours after the Chandrayaan-3's touchdown on the lunar surface.

WATCH: Sky is not the limit for India, says PM Modi; ISRO chief, NASA Administrator to Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal, Anand Mahindra, Tech Mahindra’s CP Gurnani, here's how Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing was celebrated

The ISRO chief thanked all countries that supported the space agency during its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, which successfully landed on the south pole of the Moon this evening - a rare feat as no country has landed in this region. He thanked US space agency NASA, and European Space Agency (ESA). Somanath also thanked Australia and the UK for support from their ground stations that helped ISRO locate Chandrayaan-3 all the time.

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) began controlled descent at 5:45 pm and landed as planned at 6:04 pm. With the success of this ambitious lunar mission, India has become the first country to land a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole, a historic moment for the country's space programme. Chandryaan-3's historic landing comes just three days after Russia's Luna-25 crashed into the Moon just days before its planned touchdown on the South Pole.

About Chandrayaan-3 mission

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

India has now become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Also Read: '15 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3's daring lunar touchdown effort explained

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 landing update: ISRO says it is all set for Automatic Landing Sequence



Also Read: Chandrayaan-3's historic moon landing attempt: Why landing on South Pole is so difficult

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: India waits with bated breath for Moon landing

Follow all the live updates here: