Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Putin congratulates India; first picture of Rover coming out of lander is out

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing LIVE UPDATES: Chandryaan-3's lander Vikram has sent the first image of the Moon after successfully landing on the south pole. Now, rover Pragyaan will roll down from the lander but it may take from a few hours to even a day, ISRO chief S Somanath said. Earlier, it was reported that the rover would roll down from the lander four hours after the Chandrayaan-3's touchdown on the lunar surface.
WATCH: Sky is not the limit for India, says PM Modi; ISRO chief, NASA Administrator to Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal, Anand Mahindra, Tech Mahindra’s CP Gurnani, here's how Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing was celebrated
The ISRO chief thanked all countries that supported the space agency during its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, which successfully landed on the south pole of the Moon this evening - a rare feat as no country has landed in this region. He thanked US space agency NASA, and European Space Agency (ESA). Somanath also thanked Australia and the UK for support from their ground stations that helped ISRO locate Chandrayaan-3 all the time.
Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) began controlled descent at 5:45 pm and landed as planned at 6:04 pm. With the success of this ambitious lunar mission, India has become the first country to land a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole, a historic moment for the country's space programme. Chandryaan-3's historic landing comes just three days after Russia's Luna-25 crashed into the Moon just days before its planned touchdown on the South Pole.
About Chandrayaan-3 mission
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
India has now become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.
Chandrayaan-3: Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal congratulated the ISRO and the team of scientists on the "remarkable achievement" of being only the fourth nation to land on the moon and the first nation to land on the South Pole. He said he can't believe that the journey started on a bicycle and now we are on the top of the world, literally.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated ISRO for successfully landing its spacecraft on the southern region of the Moon. He said today India became the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the southern polar region of the moon.
Chandrayaan-1: The first photo of Rover coming out of the lander is out.
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated India in a message to Prime Minister Modi. "This is a big step forward in space exploration and of course a testament to the impressive progress made by India in the field of science and technology," he was quoted a saying by Reuters.
Chandryaan-3: After landing, the lander, Vikram, has shared the first image of the Moon. The lander successfully landed on the southern pole of the Moon this evening, at 6:04 PM. Now, rover Pragyan will roll down from the lander and carry out its experiments during the next 14 Earth days, which is equal to one day on the Moon.
Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon: A communication link has been established between the Chandrayaan-3 lander and the ISRO's Mission Operations Complex-ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The ISRO has also shared some images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent.
CJI DY Chandrachud has congratulated the ISRO and the scientific community on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the southern pole of the Moon. He says he witnessed the remarkable landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon today. The CJI adds the success of the lunar mission places India in a select group of nations to successfully achieve a landing on the lunar surface. "It is all the more significant because India is the only nation to have achieved a lunar landing on the South Pole of the moon. This will herald new avenues in scientific research and discovery. This represents a milestone in the march of the nation."
Russia's space agency Roscosmos congratulates the ISRO on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. "Exploration of the Moon is important for all mankind, in the future, it may become a platform for deep space exploration."
The space agencies of several countries helped ISRO in its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, which today successfully landed on the south pole of the Moon. ISRO got help from ground stations of the European Space Agency located in French Guiana, the UK, and Australia; of NASA located in the USA, Spain, and Australia. The Swedish Space Corporation located in Chile and the USA provided the required support for tracking, deep space communication, and navigation.
Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon: US space agency NASA's administrator Bill Nelson congratulates ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon. He also says NASA was glad to be ISRO's partner on this mission.
Chandrayaan-3: After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, ISRO chief S Somanath says the space agency's next mission is Aditya L-1. This mission is getting ready at Sriharikota.
Chandrayaan-3 mission's associate project director Kalpana says the landing of the spacecraft on the south pole is the "most memorable moment for me and my team". She says this is what the ISRO team strived for the past so many years. "We achieved our target."
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO chief S Somanath thanks countries for their support during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He thanked the USA's NASA, and the European Space Agency (ESA). He says it would not have been possible to locate Chandrayaan-3 all the time without the support of ground stations located in other countries. He thanked Australia and the UK for the help ISRO received from their ground stations.
Former ISRO chief K Sivan congratulated on the successful landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. He says: "We are really excited...We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy."
After Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says this was a powerful display of the capabilities and power of new India. He says the ISRO scientists did what no one could do. He says the Moon's south pole was impossible for the world until now, but ISRO's visionary scientists have made it possible. "With the pure emotion of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, I congratulate all the scientists of ISRO and greetings to the nation for this success."
Chandrayaan-3: Immediately after the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, PM Narendra Modi, who is currently in South Africa, telephoned ISRO chief S Somanath and congratulated him.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah called Chandrayaan-3's landing on the south pole of the Moon is a historic moment that will resonate for generations to come. He congratulated India on the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3. "A remarkable feat that fills us all with inspiration through their steadfast commitment and exceptional accomplishment."
India has erupted in joy as the country's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on Moon's South Pole, becoming the fourth country in the world after Russia, the US, and China to land on the lunar surface. Congratulatory messages have started pouring in for this rare feat achieved by the ISRO.
Chandrayaan-3: Cricketer Hardik Pandya says: 'A landmark day in our country's history! Congratulations to everyone involved in the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3'
Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon: PM Modi says no country has reached there at the South Pole of the moon before. He says this feat will change all narratives and stories about the Moon. "With the hard work of our scientists, we have reached there. I heartily congratulate ISRO, and its scientists for this unprecedented feat."
