Chandrayaan-3's historic moon landing attempt: Why landing on south pole is so difficult

India's Chandrayaan-3 is attempting to touch down on the lunar surface during the evening of August 23rd. The success of this mission would position India as the fourth global entity, after the United States, Russia, and China, to accomplish this remarkable achievement. However, India's accomplishment will hold a unique distinction, being the sole nation to successfully land on the southernmost region of the moon. This area, the lunar south pole, harbours shaded craters that are believed to contain water ice—an invaluable resource for potential lunar habitat.

According to a statement from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the lander named Vikram is primed for a landing at 6:04 pm today, squarely on the lunar south pole.

WATCH: Chandrayaan-3 moon landing LIVE

What makes the moon's south pole an exceptionally challenging site for landing?

Rugged Terrain: The lunar south pole is characterised by rugged terrain, featuring numerous craters, boulders, and uneven surfaces. This uneven landscape complicates the task of finding a suitable landing site, as there are fewer flat and stable areas available for a safe touchdown.

Perpetual Darkness: One of the most significant challenges is the region's lighting conditions. The lunar south pole experiences prolonged periods of darkness due to the angle of sunlight. This constant shadowing poses problems for solar-powered missions, as they are unable to harness sunlight for power generation. In such conditions, alternative power sources must be developed or utilised to ensure the mission's success.

Extreme Temperatures: The moon's south pole is subject to extreme temperature variations. During its long lunar night, temperatures can plummet to as low as -173°C. Such frigid conditions can adversely affect equipment and electronics, requiring specialised design and insulation to ensure their functionality.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

Communication Difficulties: The curvature of the moon often obstructs direct communication with Earth for missions targeting the lunar south pole. This can result in delays in receiving mission updates and transmitting commands, potentially affecting the real-time control and monitoring of the mission.

Challenging Landing Dynamics: The combination of rugged terrain and low gravity on the moon complicates the landing dynamics. Achieving a soft landing without damaging the spacecraft is intricate, as traditional landing methods used on Earth may not translate perfectly to lunar conditions.

Unpredictable Surface Properties: Surface properties, such as the presence of loose regolith (moon dust) and unexpected obstacles, can be unpredictable and vary widely across the lunar south pole. These variations can pose a risk to landing equipment and affect the overall success of the mission.

Water Ice and Volatiles: While the presence of water ice in shadowed craters at the lunar south pole is a potential resource for future lunar activities, it also introduces complexity. Water ice could alter the behaviour of the lunar dust and affect the spacecraft's landing dynamics, as well as impact scientific instruments carried by the mission.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India