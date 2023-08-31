Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO shares new video of Pragyan rover changing course on Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday shared a fresh video of the Pragyan rover on the Moon being rotated in search of a safe route. The rover along with the Vikram lander touched down on the lunar South Pole on August 23. It will be there for the next 14 day or one Lunar day.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission update comes at a time when the rover has reached nearly half of its state life of one lunar day, equivalent to 14 days on Earth. The rover is scheduled to complete a lengthy list of scientific experiments before 14 days end next week and lunar day sets on Moon.

"The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera," the Indian Space Research Organisation posted on X (formerly Twitter). "It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately..." ISRO quipped.

The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera, ISRO said.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

On August 31, ISRO said another instrument onboard the Rover confirmed the presence of Sulphur (S) in the region, through another technique. The Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has detected S, as well as other minor elements.

APXS instrument helps in-situ analysis of the elemental composition of soil and rocks on the surface of planetary bodies, like the Moon, which have little atmosphere. the instrument carries radioactive sources that emit alpha particles and X-rays onto the surface sample.

Physical Research Labortary, Ahmedabad, has developed APXS with support from PRL, Ahmedabad. URSC, Bengaluru has developed the deployment mechanism, ISRO shared.

“This finding by Ch-3 compels scientists to develop fresh explanations for the source of Sulphur (S) in the area: intrinsic?, volcanic?, meteoritic?,……?." the post by ISRO on the microblogging site said.

ISRO also shared a video which showed an automated hinge mechanism rotating the 18-cm tall APXS, aligning the detector head to be approximately 5 cm in proximity to moon’s surface.

Earlier the ISRO said the moon rover has found the presence of oxygen, aluminium, sulphur and other elements near the lunar south pole. It said that the investigation regarding the presence of hydrogen is underway.

According to ISRO, the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 rover has made the first-ever in-situ measurements on the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the south pole. The in-situ measurements confirm the presence of sulphur in the region unambiguously, something that was not feasible by the instruments onboard the orbiters.

The rover on Sunday had also encountered a four-metre-wide crater in its path. It was then commanded to retrace its path and move on to a new one. The tracks left by the six-wheeled rover were then captured by its navigational camera.

